Blackburn Rovers
Quiz: Can you name every top Blackburn Rovers goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?
Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to return to winning ways as quickly as possible after losing 3-1 to Leeds United at the weekend.
Tony Mowbray’s side had plenty of chances to score a few goals before half-time, but they lacked composure and a cutting edge in front of goal.
On the topic of goals, can you name every top Blackburn Rovers goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?
Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get full marks!