Quiz: Can you name every Sunderland top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

Sunderland are set for a third season in League One after the campaign was cut short and they ended outside the play-off places after points per game was applied.

That extends a bleak spell in the club’s history and it really has been a tough few years for the Black Cats.

But, how much do you remember of the rollercoaster ride that Sunderland have had? Here at FLW we have put together a quiz that looks at the top scorer from each of the last 13 seasons at the Stadium of Light.

Check it out and see how you can do.

1 of 13 Who was the top scorer in all competitions in the current campaign that was cut short? Lynden Gooch Chris Maguire Luke O'Nien Charlie Wyke