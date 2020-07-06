Quizzes
Quiz: Can you name every Sunderland top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?
Sunderland are set for a third season in League One after the campaign was cut short and they ended outside the play-off places after points per game was applied.
That extends a bleak spell in the club’s history and it really has been a tough few years for the Black Cats.
But, how much do you remember of the rollercoaster ride that Sunderland have had? Here at FLW we have put together a quiz that looks at the top scorer from each of the last 13 seasons at the Stadium of Light.
Check it out and see how you can do.