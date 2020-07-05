Quiz: Can you name every Stoke City top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

Stoke City have found themselves in a precarious position since the restart.

The Potters looked to be turning their season around under Michael O’Neill, but after a slow restart, they once again find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle.

It’d be another stain on the dismal recent history of the club, but there’s now five games remaining of the season, and plenty of teams who could yet fall further below Stoke in the table.

Something to take the mind off league matters then? Have a go at this brand new Stoke City quiz and share your scores below!

