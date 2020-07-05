Quiz: Can you name every QPR top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

QPR have seen any outside hopes of a top six finish brought to an end since the restart to the season, and Mark Warburton’s side will now just be focusing on finishing as high up in the table as possible.

Given the form that QPR were in in the second half of last season, it was always going to be a tough ask for Warburton to take the club into the top six in his first season at Loftus Road, but there have been signs that he has at least improved their consistency.

The remaining games for the QPR will now be about rebuilding for next season, where they will aim to build on the foundations set throughout the current campaign. Warburton’s side will probably be needing to replace the attacking talents of Eberechi Eze which will be a very difficult challenge.

Here, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge over who has been QPR’s top scorer over the last 13 seasons. Can you get full marks?

1 of 13 Who was QPR’s top scorer in the 2006/07 season? Dexter Blackstock Kevin Gallen Martin Rowlands Lee Cook