Quiz: Can you name every Millwall top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

Millwall have kept themselves within the race for the final play-off spot with their 1-0 win against Charlton Athletic on Friday night.

Gary Rowett’s side went into that contest knowing they could not really afford to drop any more points if they were to keep in the race for the top six. They face something of an uphill task to force their way into the play-offs but they have shown they are capable of putting a run of form together.

The Lions will be needing their attacking players to be at their best between now and the end of the campaign if they are to force their way into the play-offs, and Rowett’s side can play with some freedom knowing they have nothing to lose in the remaining games.

Here, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge over which Millwall players have been their top scorers over the last few seasons. Can you get full marks?

1 of 13 Who was Millwall’s top scorer in the 2006/07 season? Tom Brighton Neil Harris Darren Byfield Ben May