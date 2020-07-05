Quiz: Can you name every Middlesbrough top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

Middlesbrough will be looking to put together a positive run of form from now until the end of this year’s campaign under the management of Neil Warnock.

Boro are currently sat 22nd in the Championship table, and will be eager to retain their status in the second tier, after recently parting company with Jonathan Woodgate.

But can you name every Middlesbrough top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 13 Which Middlesbrough player finished as their top goalscorer in the 2006/07 season? Mark Viduka Jason Euell Yakubu Julio Arca