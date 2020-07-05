Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

Quiz: Can you name every Leeds United top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

Published

9 mins ago

on

After 16 years below the Premier League, Leeds United are just a few more wins away from completing their inevitable return.

But their task is far from complete. Leeds fans have endured another tense season in the Championship, and the heat is bound to rise as they near the finish line.

Something to take the mind off league matters then? Have a go at this brand new Leeds United quiz, and share it with your friends!

1 of 13

Who was Leeds United's top goalscorer last season?


Related Topics:

Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name every Leeds United top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: