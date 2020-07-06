QUIZ: Can you name every Ipswich Town top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

Ipswich Town have had a very poor first campaign in League One, and it has seen them miss out on a spot in the play-off places.

With promotion the aim, Paul Lambert and his squad failed to back-up the good start to the season and ended up faltering horrendously.

The Tractor Boys have had many brilliant goalscorers in the past such as Michael Chopra and Daryl Murphy but now they’ll be hoping to unearth a new one.

Can you name every Ipswich top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

1 of 13 Who was Ipswich's top goalscorer in the 2018-19 season? Freddie Sears James Norwood Martyn Waghorn Tom Lawrence