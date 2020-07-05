Quiz: Can you name every Grimsby Town top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

Grimsby Town will be hoping they can improve on some positive performances under the management of Ian Holloway looking towards next year’s campaign.

The Mariners finished 15th in the League Two table this season, after the majority of clubs in the fourth tier agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

But can you name every Grimsby Town top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 13 Which player finished as Grimsby Town's top goalscorer in the 2006/07 season? Peter Bore Gary Jones Ciaran Toner Bore, Jones and Toner