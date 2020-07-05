Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Grimsby Town News

Quiz: Can you name every Grimsby Town top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

Published

1 min ago

on

Grimsby Town will be hoping they can improve on some positive performances under the management of Ian Holloway looking towards next year’s campaign. 

The Mariners finished 15th in the League Two table this season, after the majority of clubs in the fourth tier agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

But can you name every Grimsby Town top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 13

Which player finished as Grimsby Town's top goalscorer in the 2006/07 season?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name every Grimsby Town top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: