Quiz: Can you name every Cardiff City top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

Cardiff City had emerged as real contenders for promotion in the last few games before the season was suspended, and since the restart Neil Harris’ side have managed to move into the top six.

The Bluebirds will now be aiming to go on and secure their place in the play-off places as they target an immediate return to the Premier League, which is something that perhaps did not look likely when Neil Warnock left the club earlier in the campaign following a relatively slow start to the season.

The focus for Harris’ side will now be on ensuring that they continue to pick up wins on a consistent basis, and although they have a relatively tricky end to the campaign in terms of their fixtures they are at the moment in a very strong position.

Cardiff will be relying on their strikers to the get goals needed to cement their top six finish and then potentially make the difference in the play-off games. The Bluebirds have had some reliable goalscorers over the years who their current crop will look to emulate.

Here we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on Cardiff’s top-scorers in the seasons gone by. Can you get 100%?

1 of 13 Who was Cardiff’s top scorer in the 2006/07 season? Peter Whittingham Steve Thompson Michael Chopra Paul Parry