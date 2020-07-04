Bristol City
Quiz: Can you name every Bristol City top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?
Bristol City have had a contested season in the Championship.
It finally looked like the year that Lee Johnson’s side might make the top-six. They recruited well again in pre-season and after missing out last season, hopes and expectations were high this time round.
But after a 1-0 defeat at Forest last time out, the Robins are now 12th-place in the Championship table – six points adrift of Cardiff in 6th. Something to take the mind off the woes of the Championship then?
Have a go at this brand new Bristol City quiz, and share it with your friends!