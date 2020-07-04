Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

Quiz: Can you name every Bristol City top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

Bristol City have had a contested season in the Championship.

It finally looked like the year that Lee Johnson’s side might make the top-six. They recruited well again in pre-season and after missing out last season, hopes and expectations were high this time round.

But after a 1-0 defeat at Forest last time out, the Robins are now 12th-place in the Championship table – six points adrift of Cardiff in 6th. Something to take the mind off the woes of the Championship then?

Have a go at this brand new Bristol City quiz, and share it with your friends!

1 of 13

Who was Bristol City's top goalscorer last season?


