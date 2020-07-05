Quiz: Can you name every Bolton Wanderers top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to really get their preparations for next season under way over the next few weeks, with Ian Evatt having now been brought into the club to lead them in League Two next term.

Evatt performed an excellent job with Barrow over the last few years, turning them into one of the most attractive sides to watch in the National League and earning them promotion along the way. So he will be full of confidence and will be thinking he can get Bolton promoted.

The transfer window will be crucial in terms of Bolton’s ability to go on and earn promotion next season, with the Trotters needing to build a squad with enough firepower to get out of League Two at the first attempt.

Here, we have put together a quiz testing your knowledge over some Bolton’s previous influential attacking performers. Can you get 100%?

