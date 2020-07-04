Quiz: Can you name every Barnsley top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

Barnsley will be hoping for more of the same as they prepare to take on Stoke City at the weekend.

The Tykes boosted their hopes of Championship survival after beating Blackburn Rovers by two goals to nil at midweek, and they now have a massive game on their hands against Stoke.

Gerhard Struber’s side certainly found their ruthless edge in front of goal against Rovers, and on the topic of goals, can you name every Barnsley top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

Have a go at our quiz!

1 of 13 Who was Barnsley's top goalscorer in League One last season? Kieffer Moore Cauley Woodrow Jacob Brown Mamadou Thiam