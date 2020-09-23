Quiz: Can you identify these 16 Stoke City players by looking at these pixelated images?

Stoke City have made a steady yet unspectacular start to their 2020/21 Championship campaign.

The Potters currently have amassed one point after two league games, picking up a draw on the opening day against Millwall and then being downed by Bristol City at the Bet365 Stadium last Sunday.

Here, we at Football League World love a quiz and we’ve created one for all you Potters fans out there.

Can you identify these 16 Stoke City players by looking at these pixelated images? Have a go now and make sure you share your scores on social media!

1 of 16 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Jordan Thompson Lee Gregory Tommy Smith Thomas Edwards