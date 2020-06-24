Swansea City kicked off the resumption of the Championship in stellar style.

Steve Cooper’s side comfortably dispatched Middlesbrough 3-0 at the Riverside Stadium in what was a cracking way to resume the season for the Welsh side.

The Swans are very much in the race for a play-off spot with them just one point adrift of sixth placed Preston, so their chances of promotion are every much alive with eight games to go.

To keep fans of the club entertained up until their next fixture, we have created a quiz.

Can you identify these 15 Swansea City players by looking at these pixelated images? Have a go now!

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Ben Wilmot Jake Bidwell Declan John Bersant Celina