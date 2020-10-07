It’s been a strong start to the season for Phil Parkinson and his Sunderland side.

The Black Cats are unbeaten in their first four Sky Bet League One games, winning twice and drawing twice as the North East club look to launch a genuine promotion push.

The former Premier League club have been languishing in the depths of the EFL for too long and there is an expectation this season, that promotion to the Championship needs to be secured.

So, as we wait for the Mackems’ next fixture, get involved in this quiz!

Can you identify these 10 ex-Sunderland players by looking at these hidden images? Have a go now and share your score on social media so we can see how you get on!

1 of 10 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Andrea Dossena Fabio Borini Emanuele Giaccherini Duncan Watmore