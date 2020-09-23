Quiz: Can you identify these 10 ex-Portsmouth players by looking at these hidden images?

it’s fair to say it’s been an underwhelming start to the season for Portsmouth.

After missing out on promotion via the play-offs last season, Kenny Jackett is expected to go one better this term and finally get the south coast club back to the second tier, after a lengthy hiatus from the Championship.

Pompey fans will demand better after a sluggish start and will hope a victory over Wigan Athletic on Saturday can kick-start an up-turn in form.

Before that though, we at FLW have got a Pompey quiz for you to get stuck into.

Can you identify these 10 ex-Portsmouth players by looking at these hidden images? Have a go now!

