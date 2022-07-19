League Two side Swindon Town will be hoping to get themselves back to the third tier at the second time of asking following a respectable campaign last time out.

However, they will need to do it without their former manager Ben Garner and a couple of their previous key players including Joe Wollacott.

This will make their assignment a little trickier – but will still be hopeful whilst they have Harry McKirdy at their disposal.

With the new season approaching, we’re testing you on your knowledge of the fourth-tier outfit with 25 statements.

Which 15 are real? And which 10 are fake? You can only find out by giving it a go!

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Swindon Town facts?

1 of 25 The club was founded in 1879. Real Fake