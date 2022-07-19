Quizzes
Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Swindon Town facts?
League Two side Swindon Town will be hoping to get themselves back to the third tier at the second time of asking following a respectable campaign last time out.
However, they will need to do it without their former manager Ben Garner and a couple of their previous key players including Joe Wollacott.
This will make their assignment a little trickier – but will still be hopeful whilst they have Harry McKirdy at their disposal.
With the new season approaching, we’re testing you on your knowledge of the fourth-tier outfit with 25 statements.
Which 15 are real? And which 10 are fake? You can only find out by giving it a go!