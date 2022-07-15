Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Rotherham United facts?

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Rotherham United will be playing in the Championship during the 2022-23 season after once again spending just the one season in League One.

The Millers secured an automatic return under Paul Warne’s management – a yo-yo team they may be but they will be looking to make an impression upon their return to the second tier.

Whilst we wait for the new campaign to begin, why not have a go at our brand new Millers quiz and see if you can score full marks?

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Rotherham United facts?

1 of 25

Rotherham were founded in 1924


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Rotherham United facts?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: