The 2022/23 season is set to mark the start of something of a new era for QPR.

With Mark Warburton having departed the club earlier this summer, the coming campaign will see Michael Beale take charge as head coach.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out how much you actually know about the Hoops.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 25 statements about QPR, ten of which are fake. But can you identify which ten?

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake QPR facts?

1 of 25 QPR were formed in 1882? Real Fake