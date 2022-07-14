Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake QPR facts?

Published

11 seconds ago

on

The 2022/23 season is set to mark the start of something of a new era for QPR.

With Mark Warburton having departed the club earlier this summer, the coming campaign will see Michael Beale take charge as head coach.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out how much you actually know about the Hoops.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 25 statements about QPR, ten of which are fake. But can you identify which ten?

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake QPR facts?

1 of 25

QPR were formed in 1882?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake QPR facts?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: