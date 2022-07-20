Oxford United will be looking to mount a push for League One promotion in the coming campaign.

The U’s showed plenty of promise under Karl Robinson last season, something they will now be looking to build on going forward.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out how much you know about the club.

In order to help find out, we’ve given you 25 statements about Oxford United, ten of which are fake. But can you work out which ten?

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Oxford United facts?

1 of 25 Oxford were formed in 1893? Real Fake