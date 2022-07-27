Millwall had a very good campaign in the Championship last season that could have resulted in them sneaking into the play-off places.

However, the Lions couldn’t quite get over the line and it means they’ll spend at least another campaign in the second tier. Boss Gary Rowett and his charges won’t want to repeat that though and will be hoping for another push towards the top six.

Despite the club being in League One not too long ago, they have plenty of history in football. They’ve played in Europe and have even won the play-offs in the past, whilst making finals of other cup competitions.

If you think you know Millwall then and some of the key facts about the club, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the Lions and which of these are true or fake.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Millwall facts?

1 of 25 1) Millwall were created in 1885 True Fake