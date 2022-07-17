Chris Wilder has made some good signings so far this summer and will no doubt be keen to continue adding to his Middlesbrough squad in preparation for next season.

Despite a good season alongside a successful FA Cup run last year, Boro will have been disappointed not to have made it closer to promotion.

Nevertheless, the boss knows where his team are at now and will be looking to take his side one step further towards the top flight next season.

As we await the start of the new campaign, it’s time to test your Boro knowledge by seeing if you can spot the ten fake facts in this quiz.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Middlesbrough facts?

1 of 25 Middlesbrough were founded over 150 years ago Real Fake