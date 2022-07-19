Mansfield had a strong season last year under the management of Nigel Clough as they reached the play-offs.

Unfortunately, success in the play-offs last proved to be a step too far for the Stags and despite their best efforts, they are now looking forward to another season in League Two.

However, their manager will no doubt be keen to build upon the foundations laid last season and push towards the top of the table again this year.

The club have made a number of signings in preparation for the new campaign but as fans wait for the season to get underway, it’s time to test your Mansfield knowledge by identifying the ten fake facts.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Mansfield Town facts?

