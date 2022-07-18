Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna will be aiming to guide the club to new heights in League One during the 2022/23 campaign.

Ahead of the upcoming term, the Blues have managed to bolster their squad by securing the services of Dominic Ball, Freddie Ladapo, Greg Leigh, Marcus Harness and Tyreece John-Jules.

With Ipswich set to face Bolton Wanderers on July 30th, it will be interesting to see who is given the nod to start in this fixture by McKenna.

Here, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to identify the 10 fake Ipswich facts in our latest quiz.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved now!

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Ipswich Town facts?

1 of 25 Ipswich signed Conor Chaplin from Plymouth Argyle Real Fake