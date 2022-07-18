Grimsby Town are preparing for their first season back in the EFL, after winning promotion from the National League at the first time of asking under Paul Hurst.

The Mariners endured a very challenging 2020/21 campaign, but will be aiming to make their presence known and comfortably acclimatise to League Two level once more in 2022/23.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz to see if you can identify the ten fake Grimsby facts, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Grimsby Town facts?

1 of 25 The club's nickname is The Fishermen True False