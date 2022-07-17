Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Derby County facts?

Derby County are preparing for life in League One following their relegation last season.

Liam Rosenior has taken charge of the first team squad ahead of the new campaign given the departure of Wayne Rooney.

Fortunately, the Rams have come out of administration with the takeover by Clowes Development easing the financial concerns at the club.

Derby begin their season at home on July 30 against Oxford United.

