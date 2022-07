Bradford City are hoping to have a big season in Sky Bet League Two this year as the Bantams aim for promotion.

The Valley Parade club has been in the fourth tier for too long and will be looking to start climbing the EFL in the near future if they can.

Whilst we wait and see how they do, have a go at this quiz and see if you can get full marks – identifying the fact from the fiction with these 25 statements on the club:

1 of 25 The club were founded in 1903 True False