Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Blackburn Rovers facts?

Blackburn Rovers are set to enter something of a new era during the 2022/23 campaign.

After several years under the management of Tony Mowbray, it is Jon Dahl Tomasson who is now set to take charge at Ewood Park going forward.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out how much you know about the club.

To do that, we’ve given you 25 statements all about Blackburn Rovers, ten of which are in fact fake. But can you figure out which ten they are?

1 of 25 Blackburn were formed in 1875? Real Fake