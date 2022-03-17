West Bromwich Albion got off the mark on their home patch under Steve Bruce with a 1-0 win over Fulham in midweek.

Bruce will be expected to lead the Baggies in a promotion push if he continues in the role next season with the club’s first campaign since relegation from the Premier League not going according to plan.

Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz to see if you can identify each of these 24 ex-Baggies just by looking at three clues, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-West Brom players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 255 appearances, 15 goals in that time and currently plays for West Ham United Martin Olsson Marcus Olsson Craig Dawson Jonas Olsson