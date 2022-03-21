Walsall looked set to be in grave relegation danger following a poor start to 2022, but have picked up their form recently and will be hoping for a strong finish to the campaign.

Focusing less on the future and more on the past though, we’re asking you whether you can identify the following 24 ex-Saddlers by the three clues on screen.

It’s a multiple-choice quiz so there’s a real opportunity for you to score highly in this one – but do you think you can get 100% correct?

Why not give it a go and find out?

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Walsall players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Currently plays in League Two | Age: 32 | Left club: 2021 James Clarke Josh Gordon Caolan Lavery Liam Roberts