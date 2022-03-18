Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Stoke City players just by looking at 3 clues?

Stoke City’s promotion challenge has faded away in recent weeks.

Michael O’Neill’s side have fallen to mid-table amid a nine game winless run.

It now looks like a long journey back to the Premier League as another campaign in the Championship looms large in the Potters’ immediate future.

Question marks surround O’Neill’s ability to lead Stoke back into the top flight as the former Northern Ireland manager falls well short of a play-off place.

It could be a busy summer ahead as Stoke look to find the final pieces to push the club forward.

Until then test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

