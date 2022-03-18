Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players just by looking at 3 clues?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Sheffield Wednesday.

Some of those will of course, have enjoyed more success during their time at Hillsborough than others.

But just how well do are able to identify some of those ex-Owls players, based on just a few snippets of information?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 24 former Sheffield Wednesday players, and all you have to do, is correctly identify the individual based on the accompanying three clues.

1 of 24 Played for Sheffield Wednesday on loan, made over 50 Sheffield Wednesday league appearances, now playing in League One? Danny Batth Jacob Butterfield Gary Gardner Steven Fletcher