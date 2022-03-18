Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-QPR players just by looking at 3 clues?

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to secure their top-six spot at the end of the season after spending the majority of the campaign near the top of the division.

The future isn’t decided yet – but we can look at the past and that’s exactly what we are doing as we ask you whether you can identify each of these 24 former R’s players by the three clues on screen.

Can you get all 24 correct though?

Give it a go, play against your mates and let us know how you do!

1 of 24 Age: 35 | Nationality: English | Made over 200 appearances for the club Jamie Mackie Nedum Onuoha James Perch Alex Smithies