Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have played for Peterborough United.

Some of those will of course, have made a bigger impact during their time at London Road than others.

But just how good are at identifying some of those former Posh players, based on only small snippets of information?

Here, in order to find out, we’ve given you 24 former Peterborough players, and all you have to do is correctly identify those individuals, from the three accompanying clues.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Peterborough United players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Played for Peterborough on loan, now playing in League One, capped at international level by Burundi? Saido Berahino Mo Eisa Rhys Bennett Lee Angol