Nottingham Forest currently sit ninth in the Championship and two points away for the play-off positions they are chasing.

Steve Cooper’s side travel to fourth placed Queens Park Rangers tonight in a bid to secure themselves a place in the play-off spots.

It looks to be a big game especially with Nottingham Forest should be coming into it with confidence after a 4-0 win at the weekend.

As fans nervously await the game, we have made a quiz to pass the time. We’ve given you three clues pointing to ex-Nottingham Forest players and all you have to do is guess which player the clues fit to.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Nottingham Forest players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Currently at Charlton Athletic. Nottingham Forest signed him from Tottenham. 32 years old. Chris Gunter Joel Lynch Ben Watson Stephen Henderson