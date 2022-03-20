Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Northampton Town News

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Northampton Town players just by looking at 3 clues?

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Northampton Town are having a great campaign in League Two this season.

The Cobblers currently sit third in the table and occupy a coveted automatic promotion spot with just eight games to go.

With plenty of chasers behind them, it looks set to be an exciting end to their season.

With that being said, why not take our new Northampton Town quiz and see if you can identify each of these ex-Northampton players by looking at just three clues?

Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score to social media!

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Northampton Town players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24

60 club apps, ex-Newcastle United, current PL player


Related Topics:

Freelance Football Writer for Football League World. Also enjoy writing about Formula 1 and Boxing. Watford FC fan.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Northampton Town players just by looking at 3 clues?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: