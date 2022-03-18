Millwall are on a great run of form in the Sky Bet Championship at the moment.

Gary Rowett’s side are well placed to challenge for a place in the play-offs as the season comes to an end.

What a story it would be if Rowett could lead them into the top six!

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Millwall players just by looking at 3 clues?

