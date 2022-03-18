After meandering their way to a 16th place finish in League Two last season, it was always going to be interesting to see how Mansfield Town would fare at this level during the current campaign.

Despite initially making an underwhelming start to the season, the Stags have managed to step up their performance levels under the guidance of manager Nigel Clough in recent months.

Still in contention to secure a place in the play-offs, Mansfield will be determined to string together a good set of results in the coming weeks.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to identify each of these 24 ex-Mansfield players just by looking at three clues.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Mansfield Town players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Currently plays for League Two side, defender, 48 appearances for Mansfield Ryan Tafazolli Luke O'Neill Shaq Coulthirst Mitch Rose