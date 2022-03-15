Luton Town have had plenty of players over the years but can you work out some of their former footballers based on just three clues?

In the following Hatters quiz, we’re looking at 24 former players and you need to work out who they are based on their age now, the club they joined Luton from and the club they left Luton for.

See if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media…

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Luton Town players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Age now: 44 Signed from: Peterborough Left for: Peterborough Mark Tyler Sonny Bradley Alex Lawless Scott Griffiths