Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Crewe Alexandra players just by looking at 3 clues?

Crewe have had some good players over the years, with many youngsters coming through, but can you identify these 24 former players based on three clues; their age now, the club they joined Crewe from and the club they left Crewe for.

1 of 24 Age now: 36 Signed from: Biddulph Victoria Left for: Rotherham Tom Pope Jordan Bowery Michael Raynes Eddie Nolan