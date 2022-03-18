Carlisle United are currently on their own mini great escape in League Two right now since re-appointing Paul Simpson as manager, with the Cumbrians having won four matches since the double promotion-winning managers return to Brunton Park.

The current Carlisle squad are working wonders – but can you figure out who these 24 ex-players are by just looking at three clues?

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Carlisle United players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 1. Signed for Carlisle in 2020 2. Scored 4 league goals for Carlisle 3. 25 years old Gavin Reilly Nick Anderton Josh Kayode Offrande Zanzala