Cardiff City may not have had the best season on the pitch, but with a talented young crop of players coming through they will be looking to more recent successful times over the years as motivation for a good 2022-23 campaign.

In the meantime though – can you guess who these 24 former Bluebirds players are just by looking at three clues?

Take our brand new quiz and see if you can get full marks – and don’t forget to share your score on social media to see how you rank amongst others!

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Cardiff City players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 1. Signed for Cardiff in 2006 2. Played over 250 games in all competitions for Cardiff 3. Capped by his country Kevin McNaughton Roger Johnson Paul Parry Glenn Loovens