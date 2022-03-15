Cardiff City
Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Cardiff City players just by looking at 3 clues?
Cardiff City may not have had the best season on the pitch, but with a talented young crop of players coming through they will be looking to more recent successful times over the years as motivation for a good 2022-23 campaign.
In the meantime though – can you guess who these 24 former Bluebirds players are just by looking at three clues?
Take our brand new quiz and see if you can get full marks – and don’t forget to share your score on social media to see how you rank amongst others!