Over the years, there have been plenty of players to represent Bolton Wanderers.

Some of those will of course, have made a more memorable impact during their time with the Trotters.

But just how well can you do, when it comes to identifying some of the club’s ex-players, based on just a few pieces of information?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 24 former Bolton players, and all you have to do, is correctly identify the individual based on the accompanying three clues.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Bolton Wanderers players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Striker, joined Bolton in 2013, was loaned to Preston by Bolton? Conor Wilkinson Jay Spearing Keith Andrews Jermaine Beckford