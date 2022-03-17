Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Blackburn Rovers players just by looking at 3 clues?

Blackburn Rovers have endured a difficult recent run but are still in a good position to keep their play-off hopes alive in the final few weeks of the season.

The form of Ben Brereton-Diaz has laid the foundations for an excellent season for Tony Mowbray’s men, despite losing key player Adam Armstrong in the summer transfer window.

Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz to see if you can identify these ex-Blackburn players just by looking at three clues, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

1 of 24 40 years old, 47 goals for the club and signed from Tromso Nuno Gomes Morten Gamst Pedersen David Dunn Thomas Kaminski