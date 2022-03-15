In recent times, Birmingham City have turned to a plethora of individuals for inspiration in an attempt to achieve a relative amount of success in the Football League.

Whereas some of the players that they have called upon ultimately failed to live up to expectations during their respective spells at St Andrew’s, the same cannot be said for Jude Bellingham and Che Adams.

Bellingham produced a host of impressive performances in the Championship before moving on to pastures new whilst Adams managed to find the back of the net on 38 occasions for the Blues.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to identify these 24 ex-Birmingham players just by looking at three clues.

Will you be able to get 100%?

Get involved below!

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Birmingham City players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Currently plays for Dortmund, Made Birmingham debut aged 16, featured for England at senior level Jude Bellingham Joe Lolley Sone Aluko Jack Butland