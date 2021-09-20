Quiz: Are these 22 QPR stats real or fake?

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship on Friday when they head to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion.

The Hoops, who are currently eighth in the second-tier standings, suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Bristol City last Saturday.

With manager Mark Warburton looking to guide his side to new heights this season, it will be intriguing to see whether QPR will be able to launch a push for a top-six finish.

During the course of the club’s history, there have been plenty of players who have created memorable moments by scoring stunning goals and producing important displays.

Here, in our latest QPR quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge of the club by asking you whether these statistics are real or fake.

Will you get full marks?

