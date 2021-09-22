Newport County have been unsuccessful League Two play-off finalists twice in recent years and continue their remarkable journey under Michael Flynn in the fourth tier once again this term.

The Exiles will be targeting a promotion push once again as they look to establish themselves as an ambitious club at the level. With the progress the club have made in recent years it is high time to test your historic knowledge.

Here, then, we have put together a 22 question quiz, 11 of the stats are real and the other 11 are fake, can you identify them?

Quiz: Are these 22 Newport County stats real or fake?

1 of 22 The club's record league win is 8-0. True False