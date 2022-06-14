Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Are these 20 Wycombe Wanderers transfer facts true or false?

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Wycombe Wanderers missed out on an immediate promotion back to the Championship in 2021/22, after being beaten by Sunderland in the League One play-off final.

The Chairboys will of course be looking to bounce back from that next season, and a strong transfer window could certainly help them to do so.

Here though, we’re focusing onjust how much you know, about the club’s previous transfer business.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 20 facts about some of Wycombe’s recent dealings, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether those statements are true or false.

Quiz: Are these 20 Wycombe Wanderers transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20

The record transfer fee paid by Wycombe is over £5million?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Are these 20 Wycombe Wanderers transfer facts true or false?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: