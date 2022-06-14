Wycombe Wanderers missed out on an immediate promotion back to the Championship in 2021/22, after being beaten by Sunderland in the League One play-off final.

The Chairboys will of course be looking to bounce back from that next season, and a strong transfer window could certainly help them to do so.

Here though, we’re focusing onjust how much you know, about the club’s previous transfer business.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 20 facts about some of Wycombe’s recent dealings, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether those statements are true or false.

Quiz: Are these 20 Wycombe Wanderers transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 The record transfer fee paid by Wycombe is over £5million? True False