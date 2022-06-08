Quiz: Are these 20 Stoke City transfer facts true or false?

Championship outfit Stoke City have recruited reasonably well in recent years on a tight budget after their summer of spending in 2018 failed to work in their favour.

That spending affected the Potters for years and challenging economic conditions mean the club is likely to be focusing its attention on cheap additions once again.

They still look set to be busy in the market like they have been in recent windows though – and whilst we wait for deals to materialise – we’re testing your knowledge on the club’s previous transfer business.

But do you think you can get the following 20 questions correct? Give it your best shot!

1 of 20 Phil Jagielka joined from Derby County in January for a transfer fee. True False